CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire residents who don’t identify as either male or female will soon be able to express that on their driver’s licenses.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu let a bill become law without his signature this week that would allow driver’s licenses or non-driver identification cards to be marked “M” for male, “F” for female or “X” for other.
Sununu generally has been supportive of legislation addressing LGBTQ rights.
Last year, he signed a bill that added gender identity to the state’s anti-discrimination laws and another that banned gay conversion therapy for minors.
The driver’s license law takes effect on Jan. 1.
