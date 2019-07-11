WORCESTER (Hoodline) – Looking for a mouthwatering Caribbean meal? From Jamaican to Cuban to Puerto Rican cuisine, there are plenty of restaurants to choose from. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean spots around Worcester, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Belmont Vegetarian Restaurant
Topping the list is Belmont Vegetarian Restaurant. Located at 157 Belmont St., the vegan, New American and Caribbean spot is the highest-rated Caribbean restaurant in Worcester, boasting 4.5 stars out of 255 reviews on Yelp.
2. Cafe Reyes
Next up is Cafe Reyes, situated at 421 Shrewsbury St. With 4.5 stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp, the Cuban breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Jamaica Thymes
Jamaica Thymes, a Caribbean spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 22 Yelp reviews. Head over to 169 Lincoln St. to see for yourself.
4. Brisas Restaurant & Bakery
Finally, there’s Brisas Restaurant & Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and Puerto Rican spot at 12 Boylston St.