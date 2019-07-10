BOSTON (CBS) — The Tyler Thornburg era in Boston is nearing its end. The reliever has refused his minor league assignment from the Red Sox, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, and will likely be released by the team in coming days.
No one expected Thornburg to do much of anything for the Red Sox bullpen the rest of the season, so this should come as no surprise. The 30-year-old righty has been rehabbing a right hip impingement since June and has been ineffective on the mound in the minors, sporting a 12.66 ERA in his 12 appearances.
Thornburg has dealt with injuries and ineffectiveness throughout his two-year stint with the Red Sox, appearing in just 41 games. He owns a 6.54 ERA and 1.617 WHIP in those appearances, surrendering 49 hits (10 of which were homers) and 20 walks over 42.2 innings.
Dave Dombrowski traded for Thornburg after he his impressive five-year run with the Brewers, sending third baseman Travis Shaw, Mauricio Dubon, Josh Pennington and Yeison Coca (then a player to be named later) to the Brewers. The move will go down as one of Dombrowski’s worst in his time as Boston’s president of baseball ops.