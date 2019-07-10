BOSTON (CBS) – A music festival scheduled to take place at Gillette Stadium has been canceled two weeks ahead of the event.
Gillette Stadium tweeted on Wednesday that “due to circumstances beyond our control,” the event dubbed “The Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival” scheduled for July 20 and 21 has been canceled.
“The festival’s promoter has indicated it has become impossible to hold the event as they had envisioned,” the tweet said.
Billie Eilish, G-Eazy, Major Lazer and Miguel were set to headline the festival, which had claimed it would featured the “world’s largest bounce house.”
Ticket refunds will be processed automatically. Festival promoters asked fans to allow 7-10 days for the refund to be processed.
For more information, fans can visit mdbpfest.com.