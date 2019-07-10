BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley is hitting back at White House adviser Kellyanne Conway after she claimed Pressley and other freshman Democrats are in a “catfight” with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over immigration.
Conway said in a Fox News interview that it was a “major meow moment” when Pelosi criticized Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Pressley for voting against a border aid package. She then tagged Pressley and the other representatives in a tweet.
Pressley responded Tuesday evening with a tweet of her own, calling Conway “Distraction Becky.”
“Remember that time your boss tore babies from their mothers’ arms and threw them in cages?” Pressley tweeted. “Yeah take a seat and keep my name out of your lying mouth.”
Conway hasn’t yet tweeted back at Pressley.
“Trust me when I say you don’t want to get caught in @AyannaPressley’s righteous fire,” Ocasio-Cortez added.