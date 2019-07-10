



BOSTON (CBS) – A new project in Boston is bringing pet health care to where it’s needed most.

The partnership between the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Action for Boston Community Development has set out to provide affordable pet care to those who cannot afford to pay the costs of veterinary care. Low income pet owners can now get their animals care, for a cost they can afford.

After a quick celebration at the Roxbury office of ABCD, Action for Boston Community Development, it was back to work on the Wellness Waggin’ operated by the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

“The Wellness Waggin’ provides low-cost veterinary care to communities that really need our help,” said Dr. Edward Schettino from the Animal Rescue League.

They piloted the program last year only in Dorchester, but now, because of the partnership with ABCD, that will expand to include Roxbury, Mattapan and Hyde Park.

The mobile veterinary clinic will serve people in those communities once a week.

“Making veterinary care accessible and affordable for everyone, regardless of where they live or what their income is, is important,” said ABCD’s Sharon Scott-Chandler.

For just $10, a pet receives an exam, vaccines, a flea and tick treatment and a microchip–welcome news for Iris Zayas, who brought 2 dogs and a cat to the clinic.

“It’s great for the community and for the people that really don’t have enough money to go to the animal shelter and pay $200, $300 for a vaccination,” Zayas said.

The cost is so low because of contributions from organizations like PetSmart Charities.

“At PetSmart Charities we don’t want pets to end up in a shelter. We want them to stay with the people who love them,” said Deborah Turcott, the head of PetSmart Charities.

Those people include Jennette Varris, who brought her dog Coco in for an exam.

“They’re a blessing. People definitely need to be able to have their animals taken care of,” she said.

You can set up an appointment for your pet by contacting the Animal Rescue League of Boston.