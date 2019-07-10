WATCH LIVE:9:30 am U.S. Women’s World Cup Parade In New York
By Hoodline
Filed Under:Hoodline, Worcester restaurants


You can find Phantom Gourmet’s top picks for sandwiches in the video above. Below, Hoodline ranks the best delis in Worcester.

WORCESTER (Hoodline) – Sandwiches loaded with quality ingredients stuffed into fresh bread. Looking to try the best delis around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top delis in Worcester, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Belsito’s Deli

Photo: ravuth o./Yelp

Topping the list is Belsito’s Deli. Located at 305 Plantation St., the deli and Italian spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated deli in Worcester, boasting 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tom’s International Deli

Photo: dana f./Yelp

Next up is Tom’s International Deli, situated at 52 Millbury St. With 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp, the deli and Polish spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Boomers Pizza Sub & Deli

Photo: boomer’s Pizza Sub & deli/Yelp

Boomers Pizza Sub & Deli, located at 93 Highland St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the deli and pizza spot, which offers sandwiches, salad, and more, four stars out of 102 reviews.

4. Palma’s Bakery

Photo: david c./Yelp

Check out Palma’s Bakery, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli, which offers sandwiches, desserts and more, at 3 Rice Square, Suite B.

5. Spoodles Deli

Photo: diem v./Yelp

Last but not least, there’s Spoodles Deli, a local favorite with four stars out of 43 reviews. Stop by 358 Main St. to hit up the deli and Greek spot next time you’re in the mood.

