Sony Michel Aiming To Be Ready For Start Of Patriots Training CampA knee scope cost Sony Michel most of the Patriots' offseason program. But the second-year running back sounds confident that he'll be out there when the Patriots kick off training camp in two weeks.

Enes Kanter's Cheat Day Meal Will Make Your Stomach ChurnEnes Kanter is a big dude, and most big dudes need to take in a ton of calories to maintain being such a big dude. How Kanter gets those calories is raising some eyebrows though.

Tacko Causes A Big Fall: Nuggets Brandon Goodwin Leveled By Celtics Big ManOne of the knocks on Tacko Fall ahead of the NBA Draft was that he didn't run the floor well. Don't tell that to Denver's Brandon Goodwin.

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen To Two-Year ExtensionThe Boston Bruins took care of one of their restricted free agents Tuesday night. They avoided salary arbitration with Danton Heinen by giving the winger a two-year extension.

Baseball Players Union Says Marketing Of Mookie Betts Has Been PoorBaseball players' union head Tony Clark says a poor job has been done of marketing Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts,