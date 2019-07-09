BROOKLINE (CBS) – NESN color commentator and former Red Sox second baseman Jerry Remy is opening up in his new book “If These Walls Could Talk: Boston Red Sox.”
He writes about his expansive career and his multiple battles with cancer depression.
“I think when people come up and say that you know the depression section helped me, you know because I’ve been feeling down, you know I didn’t realize it, maybe you know I had something like that or the cancer survivors who I’ve run into,” Remy said. “I think that’s probably the best for me.”
The book also includes a chapter about Remy’s incarcerated son Jared. He pleaded guilty in 2014 to killing his girlfriend at their home in Waltham.
“That was the toughest chapter to write, but you know the whole idea of the chapter it’s a very brief chapter, but no excuses, no excuses of what happened at all,” said Remy.
Remy held a question and answer session and book signing at the Brookline Booksmith Tuesday night. The line to meet him wrapped around the store.
“I love his commentary and I love his survival, able to overcome whatever obstacles,” said Caroline Major.
“This is what a hero is, a guy who can survive all these things and keep coming back and coming back and how important he is to the city of Boston,” said David Brookstein.