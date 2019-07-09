Comments
LYNN (CBS) — Two people were hit by a car while standing near a bus stop in Lynn Tuesday. The crash occurred near the Walmart on the Lynnway at Harding Street around noon.
The Lynn Fire Department said a 54-year-old woman was med-flighted with serious injuries after she was pinned underneath the car. A man was also injured but it’s unclear to what extent.
A 32-year-old man was behind the wheel, according to the fire department. It’s unclear what caused the car to veer off the road onto the sidewalk.
Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays while police investigate.