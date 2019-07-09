WATCH LIVE:2 p.m.: Mathew Borges To Be Sentenced For Murder In Lawrence Beheading
Filed Under:Boston News, Lynn News, Pedestrian Crash

LYNN (CBS) — Two people were hit by a car while standing near a bus stop in Lynn Tuesday. The crash occurred near the Walmart on the Lynnway at Harding Street around noon.

The Lynn Fire Department said a 54-year-old woman was med-flighted with serious injuries after she was pinned underneath the car. A man was also injured but it’s unclear to what extent.

Two people were hit by a car near a bus stop on the Lynnway Tuesday (WBZ-TV)

A 32-year-old man was behind the wheel, according to the fire department. It’s unclear what caused the car to veer off the road onto the sidewalk.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays while police investigate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s