CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police in Cambridge are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman early Tuesday morning. He also allegedly tried to take her stroller with her one-year-old inside.
Police say the man was seen yelling across the street toward the woman. He’s described as a white man in his late 20s; he was barefoot at the time, and wearing a multi-colored hat, green shirt, and khaki shorts, with a brown backpack.
He crossed near Harvard and Prospect Streets, and began hitting the woman in the face with a cellphone. The two struggled, but the most frightening part for her and witnesses was what happened next.
“She had a stroller right next to her with her one-year-old child,” said Cambridge Police spokesman Jeremy Warnick. “He grabbed onto the stroller; there was a struggle between her and him and the stroller. She was able to keep the stroller in her possession and he ultimately fled toward Central Square.”
One witness was able to take a photo before the suspect ran toward Central Square. Neither the woman nor her baby was hurt. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Cambridge Police.