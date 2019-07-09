  • WBZ TVOn Air

HAMILTON (CBS) – A Beverly man drowned in Gravely Pond in Hamilton Tuesday afternoon.

Hamilton Police and Fire Departments were called to the pond at around 2:00 pm. They were able to locate the 23-year-old man about 35 feet from the shoreline, in approximately 6 feet of water.

The man was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity has not been released.

“We urge members of the public to exercise caution when recreating on or near water,” Hamilton Police Chief Russell Stevens said in a statement.

Police are investigating, but his death is not considered suspicious at this time.

