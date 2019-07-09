CHESTERFIELD (CBS/AP) — Aerosmith has been reunited with their long-lost tour van.
The 1964 International Harvester Metro van was located in the woods of Chesterfield, a town of about 1,200 100 miles west of Boston last year by “American Pickers.” The History Channel program aired a new episode Monday night, revealing the restored van to the band.
“I had some of my finest memories in this van,” drummer Joey Kramer says.
The Pickers paid about $25,000 for the “piece of American rock and roll history.” Aerosmith used to take the van to small venues all around New England long before the band filled stadiums.
“To find the damn thing and bring it to us – what a hand-off!,” lead singer Steven Tyler says.
