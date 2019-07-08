



WORCESTER (Hoodline) – Whether you’re in the mood for classic bacon and eggs, a club sandwich, or something more indulgent – a diner may be the perfect destination. If you want to try the top diners in Worcester, look no further.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable diners in Worcester, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Miss Worcester Diner

Photo: Amy Y./Yelp

Topping the list is Miss Worcester Diner. Located at 300 Southbridge St., the diner and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated budget-friendly diner in Worcester, boasting 4.5 stars out of 208 reviews on Yelp.

The diner features all-day breakfast items like stuffed French toast, chili eggs Benedict, Irish breakfast, biscuits and gravy and more. For lunch, there’s burgers, a turkey club sandwich, pasta, salads and more.

2. Blanchard’s 101 Diner

Photo: Jonas C./Yelp

Next up is Blanchard’s 101 Diner, situated at 322 Cambridge St. With four stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, the diner and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

On the menu, you’ll find diner classics like a pastrami melt, turkey club sandwich, steak and eggs, French toast and more.

3. Gold Star Restaurant

Photo: JS W./Yelp

Gold Star Restaurant, located at 68 W. Boylston St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced diner and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 101 reviews.

Menu items include diner classics like clam chowder, liverwurst deli sandwich, tuna melt, corn beef hash and more.

“I highly recommend the corn beef hash and grilled blueberry muffins if you’re feeling deviant!” wrote Nikki N.

4. Ralph’s Chadwick Square Diner

Photo: Chang L./Yelp

Ralph’s Chadwick Square Diner, a diner, dive bar and music venue, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 81 Yelp reviews. Head over to 148 Grove St. to see for yourself.

The diner, which was built in 1930, is is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, according to its website. Live music that plays nightly ranges from local to international artists.

Menu items like burgers, hot dogs and chili are served every night until 12:30 a.m.

5. Corner Lunch

Photo: Lauren A./Yelp

Check out Corner Lunch, which has earned four stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the diner and breakfast and brunch spot by heading over to 133 Lamartine St.

Look for menu items like egg white omelet, a Belgian platter with waffles and sausage links, home fries, pancakes and more.

Ashley B. wrote about her experience on Yelp, saying, “The food was great! I got hash with eggs and toast and a side order of a pancake. The pancake was fluffy and delicious! The hash and eggs were also great.”