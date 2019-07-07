Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics fans are heading back into their wardrobe. What’s old is new again.
Boston officially announced that Kemba Walker is joining the Celtics on Saturday, news that fans have known unofficially since free agency began.
But the biggest news of the day came when the team revealed that the former Charlotte Hornet will be wearing No. 8, a number previously worn by another Walker.
Antoine Walker wore No. 8 from 1997-2003.
Thanks to Kemba Walker, there are likely to be some Celtics fans saving a few dollars on merchandise.