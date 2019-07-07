  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMNew England Living
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMBIG3 Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antoine Walker, Boston Celtics, Kemba Walker, NBA News

BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics fans are heading back into their wardrobe. What’s old is new again.

Boston officially announced that Kemba Walker is joining the Celtics on Saturday, news that fans have known unofficially since free agency began.

But the biggest news of the day came when the team revealed that the former Charlotte Hornet will be wearing No. 8, a number previously worn by another Walker.

Antoine Walker wore No. 8 from 1997-2003.

Thanks to Kemba Walker, there are likely to be some Celtics fans saving a few dollars on merchandise.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s