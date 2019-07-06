  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) — Six people were injured in a shooting Friday night on Maple Street in Roxbury. Police said three men and three women were sitting in a car when they were shot around 11 p.m.

They were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The ages of the victims range from mid-20s to mid-30s.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired. Police are looking for witnesses and any surveillance footage from the area.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said, “This is a weekend where we should be celebrating. It is a family weekend and it is tragic that we’ve had six victims shot.”

