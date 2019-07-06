  • WBZ TV

By Tiffany Chan
Filed Under:Kevin Spacey, Nantucket News


NANTUCKET (CBS) – Investigators from the United Kingdom are questioning actor Kevin Spacey about sexual assault allegations he faces there, according to Variety Magazine.

Earlier this week, a Massachusetts man who said Spacey groped him dropped a civil suit against the actor one week later.

The “House Of Cards” star has been accused of sexually assaulting more than a dozen men.

Actor Kevin Spacey in Nantucket District Court on June 3, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

The newest string of allegations is coming from London. Variety reported detectives there questioned Spacey in May after six men accused him of sexual assault, but no charges have been filed.

Spacey is still facing criminal indecent assault and battery charges stemming from a 2016 incident on Nantucket. A then-18-year-old busboy said Spacey bought him alcoholic drinks and then groped him at a bar.

Spacey is set to face his accuser in a Massachusetts courtroom Monday. Spacey has maintained his innocence.

Tiffany Chan

