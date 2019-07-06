GLOUCESTER (CBS) – Gloucester first responders rescued a man from a quarry Saturday morning, carrying him down the rocks to a field for medical transport.
The 35-year-old man was swinging on a rope swing, when the rope snapped, dropping him onto the rocks of the Hickory Street quarry by Plum Cove School.
“Our police officers and firefighters worked tirelessly to transport this individual to a safe location,” Fire Chief Eric Smith said. “Walking down those rocks, especially while transporting an injured person, was challenging and required perseverance and teamwork from each of them.”
The man’s injuries were “significant,” according to Gloucester authorities, and police and fire officials used an off-road vehicle to extricate the man. Then, they had to navigate the quarry rocks while carrying the man to a medflight.
“We’re fortunate in Gloucester that our public safety departments work so fluidly together. Well done to each of the officers and firefighters that responded to this scene today,” Police Chief Edward Conley