  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMMillion Dollar Mile
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gloucester News, Quarry Rescue

GLOUCESTER (CBS) – Gloucester first responders rescued a man from a quarry Saturday morning, carrying him down the rocks to a field for medical transport.

The 35-year-old man was swinging on a rope swing, when the rope snapped, dropping him onto the rocks of the Hickory Street quarry by Plum Cove School.

First responders pulled a man from a quarry in Gloucester after a rope swing broke. (Photo credit: Gloucester Police/Fire)

“Our police officers and firefighters worked tirelessly to transport this individual to a safe location,” Fire Chief Eric Smith said. “Walking down those rocks, especially while transporting an injured person, was challenging and required perseverance and teamwork from each of them.”

The man’s injuries were “significant,” according to Gloucester authorities, and police and fire officials used an off-road vehicle to extricate the man. Then, they had to navigate the quarry rocks while carrying the man to a medflight.

“We’re fortunate in Gloucester that our public safety departments work so fluidly together. Well done to each of the officers and firefighters that responded to this scene today,” Police Chief Edward Conley

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s