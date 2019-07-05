WORCESTER (CBS/AP) — Police say the woman stabbed to death at a Worcester restaurant was attending a book club meeting and was attacked as she left the bathroom.

The victim of Wednesday night’s stabbing at O’Connor’s Restaurant was identified in court documents as 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski.

Carlos Asencio, of Derry, New Hampshire, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on murder and other charges. Police say they once dated, and had a warrant out for his arrest for an alleged invasion of her home in April.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, police thought Asencio was in Mexico after a Border Patrol in Canada reported he crossed the border and took a flight to Mexico in April. Federal authorities are investigating Asencio’s re-entry to the country.

His attorney asked that his client be evaluated by a court clinician before the arraignment, a request the judge granted.

Police say Ascensio, armed with two knives, stabbed Dabrowski 15 to 20 times before several other patrons came to her aid and restrained the suspect.

Court documents: Asencio was armed with two knives, a long knife and a black folding knife. Allegedly stabbed Dabrowski numerous times. She was in and out consciousness and later died at the hospital.#wbz — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) July 5, 2019

One of them, Allen Corson Jr., of Canterbury, Connecticut, received a cut that required stitches. In an interview with WBZ-TV, Corson Jr. said he ran to help after hearing the victim scream.

“I wanted to save her,” he said. “It’s sad to me that’s not what happened.”

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)