HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (CBS) – Police say an intoxicated Worcester woman was clocked driving 106 mph on I-95 just after 9 a.m. Friday morning.
New Hampshire State Police troopers stopped 45-year-old Laurie Robbins as she headed north in a Jeep Wrangler in Hampton Falls, where the speed limit on the highway is 65 mph.
“After speaking with her, it became evident that she was possibly impaired,” police said in a statement.
After a roadside field sobriety test, troopers arrested Robbins for aggravated DWI. She is due in Hampton District Court on July 18.