Tom Brady Runs A Faster 40-Yard Dash Now Than He Did At 2000 NFL CombineA new video of one particular bit of exercise from Brady is worth paying some attention to on this summer day.

It's Almost Time To Celebrate The 20th Anniversary Of Pedro Martinez's DominanceMaybe things aren't going perfectly for the Boston Red Sox this season. And maybe the Red Sox don't have any starters in next week's All-Star game. But that won't mean that Red Sox fans have nothing to celebrate in the upcoming week.

Tedy Bruschi Suffers Another Stroke, Recovering In Massachusetts HospitalPatriots legend and three-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi has suffered another stroke.

Enes Kanter, Nick Wright Continue Hairy Dispute On Twitter Regarding Celtics OffseasonKanter found some humor in Wright tussling his own head of hair, but the newest Celtics' center did warn Wright that the smearing of the Celtics must stop.

Setting Some Expectations For N'Keal Harry's Rookie Season With PatriotsThe Patriots have a brand new story line that they've never had during the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era. They're going to be integrating a rookie first-round receiver into the offense.