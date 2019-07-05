Filed Under:New Hampshire News

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (CBS) – Police say an intoxicated Worcester woman was clocked driving 106 mph on I-95 just after 9 a.m. Friday morning.

New Hampshire State Police troopers stopped 45-year-old Laurie Robbins as she headed north in a Jeep Wrangler in Hampton Falls, where the speed limit on the highway is 65 mph.

“After speaking with her, it became evident that she was possibly impaired,” police said in a statement.

Laurie Robbins (Photo credit: NH State Police)

After a roadside field sobriety test, troopers arrested Robbins for aggravated DWI. She is due in Hampton District Court on July 18.

