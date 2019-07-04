BOSTON (CBS) – Pig ear dog treats sold in several states, including Massachusetts, are being recalled because they may be contaminated with salmonella.
There are 45 reports of illnesses and 12 hospitalizations linked to handling pig ear dog treats. Two of those illnesses are in the Bay State.
The CDC says a common supplier of the pig ears has not been identified, but Pet Supplies Plus is issuing its own recall after a positive test in Michigan. Pet Supplies Plus has multiple locations in Massachusetts. The recall affects bulk pig ears stocked in open bins, not the prepackaged variety.
Salmonella can cause serious health issues. Pets with salmonella might appear lethargic or have diarrhea, and dog owners should contact their veterinarian if they have concerns.
Anyone who bought recalled pig ears should throw them away. Find more information about the recall here.