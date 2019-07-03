Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – An investigation is underway after twin baby boys were found alone by railroad tracks in Worcester overnight.
Railroad employees told police they found the infants, about 9 months old, by themselves near the railroad tracks by Kansas Street. The workers called 911 and paramedics responded to take the babies to the hospital.
The twins appeared to be unharmed, and have been identified. They are currently in Department of Children and Families custody.
Both Worcester police detectives and DCF are investigating. Police said they know who the twins’ caregivers are. They’re asking anyone with information to contact police at 508-799-8651.