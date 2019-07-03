WAREHAM (CBS) – Police say a Wareham man slammed another driver’s head into the hood of a car several times during a road rage dispute.
It happened Wednesday around 1:15 p.m. on Plymouth Ave.
Wareham Police said 45-year-old Edward Robinson jumped from a car, punched another man twice and grabbed him by the hair. Robinson then allegedly slammed the man’s head into the hood of the car.
A witness came out of his house trying to help the victim of the attack. The neighbor said Robinson armed himself with a knife and threatened the Good Samaritan before running away.
Robinson was found a short time later and arrested. He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalizing property, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.