Randolph

RANDOLPH (CBS) – Firefighters say errant fireworks started a small fire at Randolph Town Hall on Wednesday night.

Fireworks sparked a fire at Randolph Town Hall. (WBZ-TV)

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire.

