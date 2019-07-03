RANDOLPH (CBS) – Firefighters say errant fireworks started a small fire at Randolph Town Hall on Wednesday night.
Fireworks sparked a fire at Randolph Town Hall. (WBZ-TV)
The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m.
No one was injured in the fire.
