Filed Under:I-93, New Hampshire News

SANBORNTON, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire State Police are asking people to avoid I-93 North in Sanbornton after a tractor-trailer crash Wednesday, just before the Fourth of July holiday.

The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Police shut down the northbound side of the highway and diverted traffic off Exit 22. The left lane was re-opened as of 1:45 p.m.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was hurt.

“Be prepared for delays and to be rerouted,” police tweeted.

Sanbornton is north of Concord and just southwest of Lake Winnipesaukee.

