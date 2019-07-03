Comments
NEW YORK (CBS) – About 1,400 fleece pajama pants for children are being recalled because they “fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.”
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a recall alert that Prince of Sleep-branded children’s pajama pants pose a burn risk. The green pants have a football print and come in sizes 4 to 14/16. GPU 12001 and FPU 10001 are on the label of the recalled pants.
The pants, made in China, were sold on Amazon.com and Ebay.com from August 2017 to March 2019 for up to $13.
Parents and guardians are being encouraged to keep the recalled pants away from children and contact Just Love Fashion for a full refund.
