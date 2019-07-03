Filed Under:Recall


NEW YORK (CBS) – About 1,400 fleece pajama pants for children are being recalled because they “fail to meet the flammability standard for children’s sleepwear.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a recall alert that Prince of Sleep-branded children’s pajama pants pose a burn risk. The green pants have a football print and come in sizes 4 to 14/16. GPU 12001 and FPU 10001 are on the label of the recalled pants.

The recalled pajama pants (Image credit: CPSC)

The pants, made in China, were sold on Amazon.com and Ebay.com from August 2017 to March 2019 for up to $13.

Parents and guardians are being encouraged to keep the recalled pants away from children and contact Just Love Fashion for a full refund.

Read the full recall alert here.

