BOSTON (CBS) – It was a meeting nearly 70 years in the making. Two sisters, one from Massachusetts, met for the first time– and they had a lot of catching up to do.

It was an overwhelming moment at Logan airport Tuesday morning as 71-year-old Cori Rowe from Lynn met the sister she never knew she had.

“I’ve finally met my sister after 71 years, which I never thought would ever happen in my life,” Rowe said.

Rowe was born in California and was just two-years-old when she became a ward of the state. She was later adopted by a couple in Lynn.

Sixty-seven-year-old Fonda Hunt grew up knowing she had a sister named Corliss, but never dreamed she would find her.

Both women took DNA tests and Hunt found the match that led her to her sister.

“That was a pretty amazing moment. I think, there’s my sister and I’m going to find her,” she said.

She initiated contact, but it wasn’t easy for Rowe.

“For a long time I didn’t call her,” Rowe said, breaking into tears. “I was angry at myself because I didn’t know how I felt.”

But on Tuesday, it all became real: “I told her I would l know her when I saw her, and I saw her and I knew her,” Hunt said.

At the beginning of a week-long visit, they spent time exploring old photos.

And for the first time, Rowe saw a picture of her biological mother.

“This is something that wouldn’t happen to too many people, and I’m just glad it happened to me,” she said.

“Just to get to know each other. I mean, we never had that chance, and it’s our chance now,” Hunt added.

Hunt told us their mother did try and find Cori, but it didn’t work out.