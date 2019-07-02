SAUGUS – A 44-year-old waste-to-energy plant in Saugus is causing headaches – literally – for neighbors in surrounding towns.
The second boiler at Wheelabrator Saugus has experienced issues, and therefore caused a loud, droning noise that residents describe like a “jet engine.”
“It sounds like a plane hovering over the house,” explained Saugus resident Camille Donnelly. “Like literally, an airplane on the roof that I can hear all night long.”
The noise went on for 10 days and 10 nights straight, according to residents. It was shut off for a three-day span on the weekend, but on Sunday night, the noise was back.
“It just permeates your life,” said Loretta LaCentra of Revere. “You can’t go in your backyard. You can’t enjoy being in the neighborhood because it’s just disturbing.”
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has been observing the plant and the noises, and as of Tuesday, deemed the noise “adequately reduced.”
Representatives at Wheelabrator told WBZ the noise was caused by an issue with the plant’s second boiler. “We apologize to those who were inconvenienced by the sound,” spokesperson Michelle Nadeau said.
According to Nadeau, the company will operate with just a single boiler until the issue is resolved.
Residents, however, don’t believe the response happened quickly enough and said the nonstop noise caused them stress. “Lack of regulation, lack of oversight, lack of enforcement. So the company skirts by, meanwhile, neighbors suffer,” said Peter Manoogian of Saugus.
The plant will return to full operation July 8th.