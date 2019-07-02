BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL lockout of 2011 was a time of uncertainty, unease and unhappiness for everybody involved. It appears as though both sides are intent on not reliving history.
ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that progress is being made on a new CBA, with both the NFL and NFLPA feeling “optimistic” that a work stoppage can be avoided this time around.
Though the current CBA runs through this season and the next season, the league and the players’ union are not waiting until the last minute to get to work on hammering out a new agreement. So much so, in fact, that the sides could reach an agreement before the start of the 2019 season.
As is the case with any negotiation, things can change. Optimism can dissipate quickly. But at the very least, unlike a decade ago, the NFL and the NFLPA appear to both be working toward avoiding any type of work stoppage this time around.