BOSTON (CBS) — After the frenzy of Sunday night, folks in Boston have quickly come to terms with the 2019-20 Boston Celtics.

There’s Kemba Walker, and then there’s Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, and then there’s Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart, and now there’s even Enes Kanter to join the new rookie class. Simple enough. Start the season.

Well, not really.

According to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, Danny Ainge is not exactly content to just roll into the season with the roster as it is currently constructed.

“The Celtic roster you see today will not be all that you see in the middle of October,” Bulpett wrote. “The club is not done making moves, and according to teams around the league that we spoke to Monday, the C’s are very active in trying to see what free agents may still shake loose and what kinds of sign-and-trade deals could free up a better chunk of money to attract a large person.”

What those changes might be is difficult to forecast, but the general idea makes sense when you consider that Ainge spent years to build the roster that the Celtics carried over the past two seasons, only to see it fizzle out faster than anyone could have imagined.

With Irving gone and with Hayward limited due to his major injury, the Celtics clearly need to pivot. Ainge, never one for complacency, is obviously going to explore every possible option.

