BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics have found their Al Horford replacement.
Free-agent center Enes Kanter agreed to a deal with the Celtics.
His agentcy announced the deal via Twitter.
Kanter, 27, has played for the Jazz, Thunder, Knicks and Trail Blazers since being drafted third overall in the 2011 draft.
The 6-foot-11, 250-pound Kanter averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game last season. In the playoffs, he averaged 11.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for Portland.
The Celtics lost Horford and Kyrie Irving to free agency, but did well to replace those two All-Stars with Kemba Walker and now Kanter.
Kanter will be coming at a much cheaper price than Horford, too, as Shams Charania reported it will be a two-year deal worth $10 million. The second year of the deal is a player option.