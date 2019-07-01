Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Not long after losing Noel Acciari to free agency on Monday, the Bruins quickly filled the roster spot with winger Brett Ritchie.
The 26-year-old agreed to a one-year deal worth about $1 million, according to Renaud Lavoie.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound right shot winger was drafted in the second round (44th overall) by Dallas back in 2011. He’s since played in 241 NHL games, all for the Stars. Outside of an offensive outlier of a season in 2016-17 (when he scored 16 goals and had eight assists for 24 points in 78 games), he’s recorded 30 points in 163 games. He’s skated in just three playoff games during his career.
Ritchie had the second-most PIMs for Dallas last year, despite playing just 53 games, while tallying 4-2-6 totals.