BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ first signing of NHL free agency was not exactly a major splash, as the team made a move to add to the organizational depth at goaltender.
The B’s and Max Lagace agreed to a one-year contract worth $700,000 with Max Lagace, according to Renaud Lavoie.
Lagace, 26, has played just 17 games at the NHL level, 16 of which came during the 2017-18 season for the Vegas Golden Knights. In those 17 games, he’s compiled a 6-8-1 record with an .868 save percentage and 3.92 goals-against average.
Last year for AHL Chicago, Lagace had a 16-16-2 record, .914 save percentage and 2.43 GAA.
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said last week that the team would be exploring the goaltender market, which likely spelled the end of Zane McIntyre’s career in the Bruins organization. McIntyre has a .910 save percentage and 2.47 GAA in his four-year AHL career, and he posted an .898 save percentage this past season.
The Bruins still have Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak under contract.