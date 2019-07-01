BOSTON (CBS) – Organizers of a “straight pride” parade planned for this summer in Boston said they received suspicious letters, prompting Massachusetts State Police bomb squad responses in three communities.
Massachusetts State Police bomb squads and the FBI began investigating the suspicious items in Woburn, Salisbury and Malden. State Police did not provide details about what the items were or who was targeted.
John Hugo, organizer of the “straight pride” parade planned for August 31 in Boston, told WBZ-TV he and two members of the group Super Happy Fun America called police.
Hugo said one of the group members opened a handwritten letter containing a white powder. The other two organizers also received letters but did not open them.
According to Hugo, group members have received hate mail since the parade announcement and he says their addresses have been posted online.
Malden Police said the package received on the Fellsway will be secured and transported to the lab for analysis. Police added there was no threat of explosion.
State Police and the FBI are investigating the suspicious packages. An FBI spokesman said there does not appear to be any threat to the community.
No further details are currently available.