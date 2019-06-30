BOSTON (CBS) — Kemba Walker is returning to New England.
The former UConn star did what had been expected at the start of free agency, agreeing to a contract with the Boston Celtics on Sunday evening.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the contract details, as Walker will make the maximum $141 million over four years.
Walker, 29, has spent his entire career with Charlotte after the then-Bobcats drafted him ninth overall back in 2011. He’s coming off a career year in 2018-19, when he averaged 25.6 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds while playing all 82 games. In his eight-year career, he’s averaged 19.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Walker and the Celtics have been linked ever since it became clear that Kyrie Irving would be departing via free agency. That speculation was solidified over the weekend, when Shams Charania reported that Walker planned to sign a max deal with the Celtics shortly after free agency began at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The 6-foot-1 point guard has been an All-Star for three straight seasons, and he made the All-NBA Third Team in 2019. Prior to his NBA career, he led the UConn Huskies to a national championship in 2011.