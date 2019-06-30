  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMInstinct
    10:00 PMThe Good Fight
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News, Boy Hit By Car, Pepperell News

PEPPERELL (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Pepperell Sunday night. His injuries are life-threatening.

Police responded to Shawnee Road around 7:15 p.m.

The teen, who had been riding his bike at the time of the crash, was rushed to Nashoba Valley Medical Center, police said. He was then med-flighted to UMass Memorial Center.

According to the police, the 62-year-old man driving did stay at the crash scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The teen was wearing a helmet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s