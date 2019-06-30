Comments
PEPPERELL (CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Pepperell Sunday night. His injuries are life-threatening.
Police responded to Shawnee Road around 7:15 p.m.
The teen, who had been riding his bike at the time of the crash, was rushed to Nashoba Valley Medical Center, police said. He was then med-flighted to UMass Memorial Center.
According to the police, the 62-year-old man driving did stay at the crash scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The teen was wearing a helmet.