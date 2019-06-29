BOSTON (CBS) – Police say a woman attacked and stabbed on the Esplanade is now out of the hospital.
The 32-year-old Allston woman was being treated at Massachusetts General Hospital following Friday’s attack.
Police have charged 37-year-old Luis Olivo with armed assault with intent to murder.
They say he stabbed the woman with a pair of scissors as she was jogging.
This has some people on the Esplanade concerned.
“That’s, like, pretty terrifying. This is one of the busiest parts of the Esplanade especially. Everyone runs here,” said one man.
“It’s just weird that it can happen in broad daylight. I think it’s definitely really concerning as a young woman. You think, like, ‘Oh, we won’t go places at night.’ But in the middle of the day, it can happen, too.”
Olivo will be arraigned in a Boston court on Monday.