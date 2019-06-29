Comments
DUXBURY (CBS) — Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties were under storm warnings Saturday afternoon, and those storms didn’t pass through without leaving some damage.
More than 2,000 people were left without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
Logan Airport also felt the effects of the storms, with 245 flights delayed and 16 canceled, according to FlightAware.
There were also reports of trees down on Elm Street in Cambridge and Keene Street in Duxbury. A tree came down on a house in Duxbury after a burst of heavy rain Saturday morning.
Flooding was reported in Somerville, with Mayor Joseph Curtatone shooting video of cars slowly plowing through waterlogged roads.