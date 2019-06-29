BOSTON (CBS) – Some families are out of their homes because of a partial building collapse in the North End early Saturday morning.
According to the Boston Fire Department, a 40-foot by 20-foot section of wall caved in a vacant building under construction on North Street.
The residents of a neighboring building had to be evacuated because a shared fire escape came down during the collapse.
Fire officials say that no one called for help when the wall caved in.
“We were never notified – no police, no 911 calls ever came in. We actually got this from the contractor who showed up, and he actually set this collapse zone up before coming up and letting the firehouse up the street know what was going on,” said Boston Fire Department District Chief Joe Casper.
Fire officials say the building likely will have to come down.