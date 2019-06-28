  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — It is yet to be seen what results come from Anthony Davis waiving his $4 million trade kicker to free up space for the Lakers to fit a max contract. But the Lakers apparently are hopeful that it spurs a LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion.

According to The New York Times’ Marc Stein, the Lakers still have their eyes on Irving, with the free-agency period now rapidly approaching.

Stein noted that the Lakers are still in pursuit of Kawhi Leonard, but that their desire to sign Irving appears to be equal.

Of course, to this point, most every bit of Kyrie news has involved the two New York teams, though murmurs have emerged out of Brooklyn that the Nets may not want Irving as a solo act. The injury and unknown status of Kevin Durant surely complicates matters in the New York scenarios.

Still, with speculation coming out this week that the Lakers were “rooting” for Irving to sign with Brooklyn, Stein’s report shows how quickly things can change in an NBA offseason.

