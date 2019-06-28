BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy has joined the list of lawmakers calling for the impeachment of President Trump.
In a statement today, Kennedy said that after reading the Mueller report, he believes Congress has a responsibility to act decisively.
“The Mueller report makes painfully clear that our President obstructed justice on multiple occasions. If we fail to hold him to account, we fail the American public and the democratic system we represent in their name. Members of Congress swear a solemn oath to defend the Constitution. That is an oath we must keep,” Kennedy said.
He is now the fifth member of the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation to call for impeachment, joining Jim McGovern, Seth Moulton, Ayanna Pressley and Elizabeth Warren.