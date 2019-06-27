  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A man who says Kevin Spacey groped him at a Nantucket bar has filed a civil lawsuit against the actor, claiming the incident left him with “severe and permanent mental distress.” Spacey is already facing criminal charges in the alleged incident.

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, asks for a jury trial to award unspecified financial damages plus costs, interest, attorneys’ fees and other relief.

The criminal case first came to light when former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh said Spacey got her son drunk in 2016 and sexually assaulted him at Nantucket’s Club Car restaurant and bar, where the teen worked as a busboy.

Actor Kevin Spacey in Nantucket District Court on June 3, 2019. (WBZ-TV)

“As a direct and proximate result of defendant Kevin Spacey Fowler’s unconsented, unjustified harmful and offensive physical contact and touching, the Plaintiff suffered and will continue to suffer in the future: severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries as outlined above; financial expenses for medical and therapeutic care and treatment; long term lost earning capacity; as well as other damages,” the civil suit claims.

The judge in the criminal case ordered Spacey’s accuser to turn over the cell phone that he used that night. Spacey’s defense team says material that was deleted from the device may help the actor prove his innocence.

Attorneys for the accuser said his family has searched at length but cannot locate the phone. The accuser has been given until July 8 to produce the phone or he and Unruh must appear in court that day to explain its whereabouts.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

