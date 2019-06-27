Filed Under:Boston News, Fisher-Price, Recall


BOSTON (CBS) – Fisher-Price is recalling the inclined sleeper accessory included with a popular play yard after fatalities have been linked with other inclined sleepers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The inclined sleeper accessory was sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11. The product was sold from October 2014 to June 2019.

Fisher-Price has recalled the inclined sleeper accessory in Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards. (Photo Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Consumers should stop using the inclined sleeper immediately, but the play yard and carry bag are still safe to use.

To contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher, go online or call 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The recall number is 19-151

