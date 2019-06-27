Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Fisher-Price is recalling the inclined sleeper accessory included with a popular play yard after fatalities have been linked with other inclined sleepers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The inclined sleeper accessory was sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11. The product was sold from October 2014 to June 2019.
Consumers should stop using the inclined sleeper immediately, but the play yard and carry bag are still safe to use.
To contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher, go online or call 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The recall number is 19-151