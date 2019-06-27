BOSTON (CBS) — If the Celtics are able to sign Kemba Walker to a max contract this offseason, they’re going to need some big contributions from players at the bottom of their payroll. One of those players is Semi Ojeleye.
The Celtics fully guaranteed Ojeleye’s contract for the 2019-20 season on Thursday, according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. The forward will now make $1.6 million for next year, and is in a prime position to make a big step forward in his third NBA season. The Celtics certainly need him to with all some key departures this offseason.
Ojeleye has shown some potential in his brief stints during his first two years in the league, using his muscular (extremely muscular) 6-foot-7, 241-pound frame and athleticism to his advantage as a situational defender. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has praised Ojeleye’s work ethic since he came into the league as a second-round pick out of SMU, and he’s a popular player in the locker room. If he can improve his three-point shooting, which was a focus of his last season, Ojeleye could give Boston a valuable three-and-D power forward off the bench. With Al Horford likely leaving via free agency, Boston will need someone to match up with opposing bigs, and Ojeleye could get the nod.
While much of the focus is at the top of the Boston roster, Ojeleye will play an important role at the bottom.