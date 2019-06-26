BOSTON (CBS) – Angry Spirit Airlines passengers waiting for flights at Logan Airport were told computer problems were causing the long lines Wednesday.
Customers were not able to use the kiosks to check in due to a network outage, so Spirit employees were forced to check in ticket holders manually.
Brian Boucher said his Tuesday night flight to Las Vegas was canceled. He said he wasn’t offered a hotel room – just a cot at the airport.
“I feel like we’re trapped here,” said Boucher. “You can’t even get a hotel in Boston.”
Spirit’s director of communications, Stephen Schuler, said those flying out of Boston should arrive early for flights. For passengers in the rest of the country, there’s nothing to worry about.
“We are currently experiencing a network outage at our Boston station. This is an isolated issue to Boston and it isn’t impacting our operation at any other airports. Our Guest Service Agents are using manual processes to check in Guests and bags, as our IT team works to address the issue on site. We are advising any Guests traveling out of Boston today to arrive early for their flights and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Schuler said in a prepared statement.