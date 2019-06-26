BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman was not alone when he paid a visit to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday. The Patriots wide receiver brought his three Super Bowl rings with him.

Edelman brought his championship bling in a nice little satchel, leaving Colbert in amazement at the size of the rings.

“Do you need to go to the gym or do you just curl with these?” the host joked.

Edelman didn’t answer, likely fearing backlash from Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero if they find out he’s been doing some weight training. But Edelman did joke about where he keeps his rings when they’re not taking up space on his hands.

“I got a couple of secret stashes. Pretty much Fort Knox, couple sharks with lasers on their heads,” he joked.

When asked which of the three rings was his favorite, Edelman borrowed a phrase from Brady.

“The next one,” he replied.

There was no beer chugging or strawberry eating, which occurred when Brady joined Colbert following Super Bowl LIII. But Edelman did share the story of the first time he met Brady, back in 2009 ahead of his rookie season.

“When you’re a rookie, you would have a six-inch binder, get to meetings 10 minutes early. Veterans stroll in 30 seconds before. I’m going into a meeting and right in the doorway Tom runs into me,” said Edelman. “He goes, ‘Hey, I’m Tom.’ And I almost dropped my book and said, ‘Hey… Nice to meet you, Tom. I’m Jules.’ He says, ‘I’ve heard a lot about you and am excited to have you on the team.’ It was definitely a frightening experience for me.”

The two also discussed Edelman’s Jewish faith, with Colbert giving Edelman a special Late Show Kippah, the traditional Jewish headwear (the JE11 ones were sold out on Edelman’s website). They also touched on Edelman’s upcoming documentary on Showtime, Julian Edelman 100%, which is set to air this weekend. Edelman also got pretty deep when explaining New England’s “Let’s Go!” mantra, displaying some of his acting chops in the process. Check out Edelman’s entire segment with Colbert in the video above.