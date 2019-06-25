



BOSTON (CBS) — Former Red Sox manager John Farrell has a new career in Massachusetts, one that brings him far away from the baseball diamond. Farrell is once again a skipper, but a skipper of a different kind.

Farrell now spends his days off the coast of Massachusetts as a lobster fisherman managing a 46-foot lobster board named Seaweed, according to The Boston Globe’s Stan Grossfield. He’s up at 3:15 a.m. and spends 12 hours a day on the open waters, leaving him little time to keep up with the Red Sox. Farrell says he’s put close to 800 lobster traps in the ocean.

“It’s peaceful,” he told Grossfeld. “It’s a completely different world out on the water.”

This is not just a hobby for the 2013 World Series champion manager, either. Farrell said this occupational switch has fulfilled a lifelong dream of his, as his father was a lobsterman in New Jersey and used to bring Farrell out on trips when he was a kid.

“Fortunately, I was able to throw a baseball, but in the back of my mind, I forever envisioned returning to the water,” Farrell said.

Farrell managed the Red Sox from 2013 until 2017, amassing a 432-378 record during the regular season. He led the team to a World Series title in his first season on the bench, but missed the playoffs the following two seasons. Boston won the AL East in 2016 and 2017, but the team was eliminated in the first-round of the playoffs in both of those seasons. Farrell was fired after the 2017 playoffs when the Red Sox lost to the Houston Astros in four games.

Farrell spent time as an ESPN analyst and as a scout for the Cincinnati Reds after his time in Boston ended before living out his dream as a lobsterman.