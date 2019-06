BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will start the 2019-20 NHL season with a road trip.

The Bruins announced their full schedule for next season on Tuesday, with the puck set to drop on their 2019-20 campaign on Oct. 3 in Dallas. Boston’s season-opening road trip will also bring them to Arizona, Vegas and Colorado before the Black and Gold take the ice at TD Garden on Oct. 12 against the New Jersey Devils.

Here are some highlights from the 2019-20 Bruins schedule:

– Boston gets their first look at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 17.

– The B’s have a home/home back-to-back with the Toronto Maple Leafs in October.

– The Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues make their only visit to Boston on Oct. 26. The Bruins will visit St. Louis in April.

– The Montreal Canadiens make their first trip to Boston on Dec. 1, with thei second visit on Feb. 12.

– Boston’s longest homestand of the season comes at the end of November into early December, when they’ll play five straight at TD Garden.

– NHL All-Star Weekend will take place from Jan. 23-25 in St. Louis, Missouri.

– The Bruins will enjoy their bye week following the All-Star break, from Jan. 27-30.

– The Bruins will make their annual trip to Western Canada in mid-February, part of a four-game road trip that starts in New York and ends in Vancouver.

Here is the full 2019-20 Boston Bruins schedule (start times are local to where the games are being played):

OCTOBER

Thursday, October 3 @ Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 5 @ Arizona, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, October 8 @ Vegas, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 10 @ Colorado, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 12 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Monday, October 14 vs. Anaheim, 1 p.m.

Thursday, October 17 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 22 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 27 @ N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Saturday, November 2 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Monday, November 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 5 @ Montreal, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 8 @ Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 10 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 12 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 15 @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 16 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 19 @ New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 21 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 23 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 26 @ Montreal, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 27 @ Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 29 vs. N.Y. Rangers 1 p.m.

DECEMBER

Sunday, December 1 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m

Tuesday, December 3 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 5 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 7 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Monday, December 9 @ Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 11 @ Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 12 @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 14 @ Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 17 vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 19 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 21 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Monday, December 23 vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 27 @ Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 29 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 31 @ New Jersey, 1 p.m.

JANUARY

Thursday, January 2 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 4 vs. Edmonton, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, January 7 @ Nashville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 9 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 11 @ N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Monday, January 13 @ Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 14 @ Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 16 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 19 @ Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, January 21 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

Friday, January 31 @ Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Saturday, February 1 @ Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5 @ Chicago, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 8 vs. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 9 @ Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 15 vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

Sunday, February 16 @ N.Y. Rangers, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19 @ Edmonton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, February 21 @ Calgary, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 22 @ Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 27 vs. Dallas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 29 @ N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

MARCH

Tuesday, March 3 @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 5 @ Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10 @ Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 13 @ Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 16 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 18 @ Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 @ Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 21 @ San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 24 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 26 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 28 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 31 @ Carolina, 7 p.m.

APRIL

Thursday, April 2 @ St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 vs. Carolina, 7 p.m.

The Bruins also announced that single game tickets for next season will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, June 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the TD Garden Box Office, on Ticketmaster.com/bruins and on the Boston Bruins mobile app.