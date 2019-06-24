RANDOLPH, N.H. (CBS/AP) – A man who identified himself as the father of the truck driver involved in a deadly crash in northern New Hampshire said his son is cooperating with an investigation into the tragedy.
A pickup truck towing a trailer hit a group of ten motorcycles Friday evening on a two-lane road in Randolph, N.H., killing seven people, including a couple from Lakeville, Massachusetts, Jo-Ann and Edward Corr.
Investigators identified the driver of the pickup truck as 23-year-old Volodoymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield. He was not seriously hurt. He was an employee of Westfield Transportation in Springfield. The company has not commented on the crash.
An Associated Press reporter reached a man by phone Sunday at a listing for Zhukovskyy. The man who answered identified himself as Zhukovskyy’s father. He said his son is cooperating with authorities but declined to comment further.
The National Transportation Safety Board said Zhukovskyy was interviewed at the scene by police and allowed to return to Massachusetts.
There have been no charges at this point in the investigation.
Authorities asked for the public’s help in the form of videos, photos or other information about the accident or the vehicles.
