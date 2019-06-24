Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police after a man was hit by a car and killed at a busy Roxbury intersection.
Reconstruction teams were called to the Mass. Ave. Connector at Melnea Cass Blvd. around 8 a.m. on Monday.
Officers were inspecting a white car at the intersection.
State Police said a man was rushed to Boston Medical Center but did not survive.
The ramp to Mass. Ave. from Exit 18 on Interstate 93 South is closed. Exit 18 is also shut down to northbound traffic following the crash.
Delays are expected in the area.