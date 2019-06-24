



BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins added five new players over the weekend, drafting a quintet of 18-year-olds at the 2019 NHL Draft.

The group is highlighted by center John Beecher, whom the team took in the first round with the 30th overall pick. He was the only center the team selected, with Boston also drafting three forwards and a defenseman.

Here’s what you need to know about Boston’s five draft picks:

John Beecher: 1st Rd, 30th Overall

Age: 18

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 209 lbs

Position: Center

– Beecher is a native of Elmira, New York and played in 30 games at the Salisbury School (USHS-Prep) in Connecticut in 2016-17, accumulating 12 goals and 12 assists for 34 points.

– He is a product of the United States Development Team Program (USHL), amassing six goals and 14 assists in 27 games last season. He had nine goals and 16 assists and was a plus-11 in 34 games during the 2017-18 season.

– Beecher won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2019 U18 World Junior Championship where he recorded three goals and one assist and was a plus-four rating over seven games.

– He won a gold medal at the 2018 U17 World Hockey Championship, scoring one goal in six games.

– He is committed to the University of Michigan for the 2019-20 season.

Quinn Olson: 3rd Rd, 92nd Overall

Age: 18

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 lbs

Position: Forward

– Olson and his lefty shot spent the past two seasons with the Okotoks Oilers (AJHL). He tallied 20 goals and 46 assists in 54 games last season.

– In Okotoks’ postseason run, the Calgary native scored five goals and notched 10 assists in 13 games.

– Olson tallied 14 goals and 39 assists in 59 games during the 2017-18 season, adding another 10 points (goal, nine assists) in 15 postseason games.

– In 2016-17, the Calgary, Alberta native skated in 30 games for Calgary Buffaloes Midget AAA (AMHL), scoring 10 goals and tallying 18 assists.

– Olson is committed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for the 2020-21 season.

Roman Bychkov: 5th Rd, 154th Overall

Age: 18

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 lbs

Position: Defenseman



– Bychkov spent the past two seasons with Yaroslavl Loko (MHL). The 18-year-old Russian scored two goals and dished out 13 assists and was a plus-17 rating in 40 games in 2018-19. He also skated in three games for Yaroslavl Loko Junior (NMHL), tallying four assists in 20 games during the 2017-18 season.

– He played in 24 games for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl U17 (Russia U17), tallying 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists), and three games for Yaroslavl Loko Junior (NMHL), recording three assists and a plus-four rating.

– In 2016-17, skated in 31 games for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl U16 (Russia U16), accumulating five goals and nine assists for 14 points.

– A Yaroslavl, Russia native, Bychkov represented Russia at the 2019 U18 World Junior Championship, tallying one assist in six games.

Matias Mantykivi: 6th Rd, 185th Overall

Age: 18

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 161 lbs

Position: Forward



– The 18-year-old Finland native played with SaiPa teams for the past three seasons. In 2018-19, Mantykivi helped captain SaiPa U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga), tallying 12 goals and 24 assists in 34 games. He skated in nine games for SaiPa U18 (Jr. B SM-sarja), producing 13 points (seven goals, six assists). He scored one goal in six games with SaiPa (Liiga) and was loaned to Kettera, where he tallied four assists in 11 games in the regular season and six points (goal, five assists) in 13 playoff games.

– Tallied 14 goals and 18 assists in 14 games with SaiPa U18 (Jr. B Mestis Q), 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 12 games with SaiPa U18 (Jr. B SM-sarja) and 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 29 games with SaiPa U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga) during the 2017-18 season.

Jake Schaltz: 7th Rd, 192nd Overall

Age: 18

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 167 lbs

Position: Forward

– Schmaltz played for the USHL’s Chicago Steel last season, scoring five goals and tallying 13 assists while finishing as a plus-six rating in 60 games. During the playoffs, the forward recorded two assists in 11 games.

– In 2017-18, Schaltz played for Madison Edgewood Prep (USHS-WI), amassing 32 goals and 24 assists in 24 games. He tallied 19 goals and 25 assists in 24 games with Edgewood in 2016-17.

– A McFarland, Wisconsin native, Schaltz also skated in 35 games for Team Wisconsin 15U (Midget), scoring 14 goals and logging 13 assists. He also played in five games for Team Wisconsin 15U (NAPHL 15U), recording five assists.

– Schmaltz is committed to the University of North Dakota for the 2020-21 season.